May 11 Edwards Group Ltd's units opened
flat on their market debut, a day after British vacuum products
maker priced its initial public offering below an already
lowered range.
Edwards Group's ADSs were up 9 percent at $8.74 in early
trade on the Nasdaq.
The U.K.-based company's IPO raised about $100 million on
Thursday, pricing its 12.5 million American Depository Shares
(ADS) at $8 each.
The price was below the company's expected range of $9 to
$10 per ADS. It had initially expected to sell its units at
between $11 and $13, but revised the price range later.
Edwards, which makes dry pumps, turbomolecular pumps and
other vacuum pumps used mainly in the semiconductor industry,
had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in
March to raise up to $150 million.
Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank acted as
the lead underwriters for the offering.
The company had canceled its 450 million pound London
listing in April last year citing market
uncertainty.
Edwards is backed by CCMP Capital and Unitas Capital, both
private equity spin-outs from JP Morgan.
It had a profit of $87.5 million on revenue of $1.09 billion
in 2011.
The company counts General Electric Co, IBM Corp, LG Display
Co, Samsung Electronics Co, Applied Materials Inc, Global
Foundries Inc and Lam Research Corp among its customers.