BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2017
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
Oct 3 Edwards Lifesciences Corp said David Pyott resigned from the medical device maker's board to devote more time to his role as chairman and CEO of Allergan Inc .
The resignation of Pyott, who joined Edwards' board in 2000, is effective immediately, the company said in a statement.
Allergan is fighting a $53.7-billion hostile bid from Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and billionaire William Ackman's Pershing Square.
Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $106.18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday said they expect the House of Representatives will vote this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, but it was unclear when a vote would be scheduled, and moderate Republican lawmakers remained skeptical.