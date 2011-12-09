* Sees 2012 EPS of $2.70-$2.80 vs est $2.78/shr

* Sees 2012 rev of $1.95-$2.05 bln vs est $2.01 bln

Dec 9 Edwards Lifesciences Corp reiterated its full-year 2011 outlook and forecast 2012 revenue in-line with market estimates.

For 2012, the maker of replacement heart valves, expects to earn between $2.70 a share and $2.80 a share, on revenue of $1.95-$2.05 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.78 a share, on revenue of $2.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We project underlying sales growth of 18 to 22 percent fueled by the launch of our Sapien transcatheter heart valve, recently made available to U.S. patients," Chief Executive Michael Mussallem said in a statement.

The company also expects to increase its investment in research and development by about 14 percent.

Shares of the company closed at $63.82 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.