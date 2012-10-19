* Q3 net profit rises 34 pct to $69.2 mln
* Net sales rose 8.5 pct to $447.9 mln
Oct 19 Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted
higher third-quarter earnings on Friday but said sales for the
full year would come in at the bottom of its projected range due
to slower-than-expected growth in transcatheter heart valve
sales.
The medical device maker posted net income of $69.2 million,
or 58 cents per share, compared to $51.6 million, or 43 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Third-quarter net sales rose 8.5 percent to $447.9 million,
which was in line with the company's downwardly revised estimate
released early this month.
"Our 50 percent growth in transcatheter heart valve sales in
the quarter was less than we expected," Michael Mussallem,
Edwards' chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"Looking forward, we expect a strong close to the year with
today's approval of expanded indications for SAPIEN, now
allowing us to serve many more patients."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded use
of the SAPIEN artificial heart valve to include patients with
aortic valve stenosis who are eligible for surgery but are at
high risk for serious surgical complications or death.
Edwards said it now expects full-year 2012 sales at the
bottom of its previous estimate of between $1.90 billion and
$1.97 billion.