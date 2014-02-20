LONDON Feb 20 Britain's largest mobile operator
EE said it had exceeded its cost savings target and boosted
profitability during a strong 2013, when its customers ramped up
the amount they were willing to spend on data services.
EE, a joint venture between Orange and Deutsche
Telekom, said its full-year adjusted core earnings
margin had hit 24.3 percent, with the metric hitting 25.3
percent in the second half of the year.
The group also beat its target of taking out 445 million
pounds ($743.8 million) of operating costs per year, taking the
total for 2013 to 457 million pounds.
EE, created in 2010 after France Telecom combined its
British Orange unit with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile, has been
taking costs out of the business as part of its integration
drive.
The group has also benefited from its strong lead in
superfast networks after it rolled out its 4G service almost a
year ahead of rivals 02, owned by Telefonica, and
Vodafone. It now has over 2 million customers on the
faster and more expensive service.
The company's owners earlier this year put on hold plans to
float the business, saying they would maintain the current
ownership structure for the time being while EE continues to
build its 4G customer base.
Take-up of 4G is being driven by rocketing demand for mobile
data. EE said data, which comes from users surfing the internet
and downloading pictures, made up 44 percent of the average
revenue being paid by a user in the fourth quarter.
"We successfully executed our strategy, growing our pay
monthly base, delivering our targeted cost savings and achieving
our best margin yet, all while cementing EE's position as the
UK's best network for consumers and businesses alike," Chief
Executive Olaf Swantee said.
Overall the group reported flat 2013 organic service
revenue, which strips out the impact of one of costs such as
handsets, when excluding cuts in pricing imposed by the
regulator.