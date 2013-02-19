LONDON Feb 19 EE CEO said: * seeing 10 percent arpu increase in customers moving to 4G * 1,000 corporate customers on 4g contracts * "pleased with progress" in 4g uptake with corporate, sme customers * "relatively high proportion" of 4g customers choosing 41 pounds plus tariffs * more lower end 4g packages will be launched in coming months * "very strong initial demand" for new blackberry models from existing customer base