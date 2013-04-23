LONDON, April 23 EE, Britain's biggest mobile
operator, said 318,000 people had signed up to take its
superfast 4G broadband service, giving subscriber numbers for
the first time since it stole a march on its rivals by launching
early.
The joint-venture, owned by France Telecom and
Deutsche Telekom, gained a head start in the 4G race
when it re-used its existing airwaves to launch services last
October. Its rivals will launch services this year.
EE said the addition of a 4G offering had boosted the
average amount each user was paying, with customer spend in the
first quarter up 2.2 percent. Customer retention was high but
overall underlying service revenue was down on the fourth
quarter, falling 0.4 percent from a previous gain of 1.5
percent.