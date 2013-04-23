LONDON, April 23 EE, Britain's biggest mobile operator, said 318,000 people had signed up to take its superfast 4G broadband service, giving subscriber numbers for the first time since it stole a march on its rivals by launching early.

The joint-venture, owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, gained a head start in the 4G race when it re-used its existing airwaves to launch services last October. Its rivals will launch services this year.

EE said the addition of a 4G offering had boosted the average amount each user was paying, with customer spend in the first quarter up 2.2 percent. Customer retention was high but overall underlying service revenue was down on the fourth quarter, falling 0.4 percent from a previous gain of 1.5 percent.