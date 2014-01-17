Jan 17 Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG
and France's Orange said on Friday they will maintain
the current management structure of their joint venture EE,
putting on hold plans to float the largest mobile operator in
Britain.
EE, created in 2010 after France Telecom combined its Orange
brand with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile in 2010, was valued by
the German telecom operator at 10 billion pounds ($15.1 billion)
last May.
"The shareholders have both agreed that the best option for
value creation is to maintain the current ownership structure
for the time being, and they look forward to continuing their
successful cooperation in the UK market," Orange and Deutsche
Telekom said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Deutsche Telekom last year said it would prefer a partial
listing of EE, the company that launched Britain's first super
fast 4G mobile network in October 2011. The owners had said that
a decision would be made this year.
Deutsche Telekom and Orange put the IPO plans on hold after
a strategic review of the business, as they felt the firm's
valuation would rise once more people bought higher-margin
mobile data packages in the 4G market, the Financial Times
reported earlier on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the
decision.
Formerly known as Everything Everywhere, EE has more than 27
million customers and competes with Telefonica's 02 brand
, Vodafone, and Hutchison's 3 brand.