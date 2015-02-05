* To raise 1 bln stg through share placing
By Paul Sandle and Kate Holton
LONDON, Feb 5 BT has finalised a deal to
buy mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19 billion) and
now faces a contested approval process to seal its status as
Britain's dominant communications company.
The deal, bringing together BT's more than 10 million retail
customers and EE's 24.5 million direct mobile subscribers, will
be funded by a 1 billion pound share issue and 2.4 billion
pounds of new debt, and was warmly received by investors who
sent its shares to a 14-year high.
But its rivals have already called on regulators to
intervene, wary that the fixed-line market leader and main
infrastructure provider could abuse its position and reduce
competition.
BT had spent the last few weeks in exclusive talks with the
owners of EE, Orange and Deutsche Telekom,
about a deal. The German and French companies will hold 12
percent and 4 percent stakes in BT, respectively.
"This is a major milestone for BT as it will allow us to
accelerate our mobility plans and increase our investment in
them," BT Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said on Thursday.
BT had 38 percent of the fixed-line market at the end of
2013, while EE had a third of the mobile market, according to
Ofcom and EE.
Patterson said he expected the deal to be scrutinized in
Britain, rather than Brussels, and did not expect competition
authorities to impose stringent remedies.
Britain would still have four mobile networks, he said, and
BT would be no different than European peers like Orange,
Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica, with both fixed and
mobile networks. "Fundamentally we believe this will pass merger
control, and we will be pushing for that very quickly."
But there will be only three players if Hutchison Whampoa
completes a 10.25 billion pound deal to buy the 02
business from Telefonica to become the biggest mobile player.
Rivals such as TalkTalk have called on regulators
to force BT to spin off its Openreach division, which enables
other telecoms companies to access its network.
HEAD START
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao, talking as
the group reported its third-quarter results, said he would like
to see Openreach separated from the wider group.
EE had a head start over rivals in launching 4G services in
Britain in late 2012 and it remains the clear leader, with 7.7
million customers at the end of 2014.
Chief Executive Olaf Swantee, who said he would stay on for
the regulatory process at least, said the group was on track to
have 13.5 million by the end of 2015, and EE was seeing
"incredible appetite" for additional services like broadband and
TV from customers.
Joint owner Deutsche Telekom will become the largest
shareholder in BT and will retain a position in a market where
it could have struggled as a mobile-only player.
Shares in BT were trading up 5 percent at 445 pence by 1429
GMT, topping the FTSE 100 index.
Patterson said customers could expect to see some savings by
buying a package of services from BT, but stopped short of
saying BT would launch a price war in mobile.
"If you look across the continent, prices in general have
come down to some extent when fixed and mobile products are sold
as a bundle," he said. "So I expect some of the savings we are
able to make by simplifying the network will be passed on to the
consumer."
Finalising the terms of the deal means BT can turn its focus
to the English Premier League soccer rights auction, the biggest
battleground in pay-TV which kicks off on Friday and is expected
to pit the 169-year-old BT against Sky.
BT said it would achieve combined operating cost and
investment synergies of around 360 million pounds per year, four
years after the deal completes, and revenue synergies with a net
present value or around 1.6 billion pounds.
Analysts at Raymond James said the synergies were higher
than they expected, from a company with a good track record of
hitting its spending targets.
BT was advised by Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and
Perella Weinberg, while Morgan Stanley and Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch advised Orange and Barclays worked for
Deutsche Telekom.
($1 = 0.6558 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir and David Holmes)