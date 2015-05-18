LONDON May 18 BT, seeking regulatory
approvals for its 12.5 billion-pound ($20 billion) deal to
acquire UK mobile network operator EE from Orange and
Deutsche Telekom, has asked the British competition
authorities to move straight to a full investigation, avoiding a
preliminary review.
BT said in a statement on Monday that it had asked the
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to proceed directly to a
Phase 2 investigation, bypassing the Phase 1 process where the
CMA first considers whether a deal might be expected to reduce
competition.
Combining BT's more than 10 million retail customers and
EE's 24.5 million direct mobile subscribers, and BT's 38 percent
share of the fixed-line market with EE's one-third share of the
mobile market, the deal was always expected to be closely
examined by the regulators.
"This (request) is to allow the CMA efficiently to consider
any complex issues in depth without delay, and offers a shorter
end-to-end review period compared to the CMA's usual processes,"
BT said.
Responding to BT's request, the CMA said later on Monday
that it was considering whether to fast track the case and asked
that any comments on the request to be made by interested
parties should be submitted by May 26.
BT hopes to have the acquisition completed by the end of
March next year.
But broadband providers Sky and TalkTalk
who buy wholesale access to BT's fixed line network have called
on industry regulator Ofcom to break up BT, stepping up the
attack since the EE acquisition was announced at the end of last
year.
Ofcom said in March it would examine a range of issues
including whether there was enough competition in a market that
has seen rapid change in recent years as fixed and mobile
services converge.
($1 = 0.6368 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)