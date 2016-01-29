(Refiled to correct misplaced pronoun in fifth paragraph,
By Paul Sandle
LONDON Jan 29 BT Group completes the
acquisition of the country's biggest mobile network operator EE
on Friday, opening the way to creating a single integrated
network offering a combination of telecoms and TV services that
competitors are scrabbling to match.
Regulators waved through the deal, reasoning the little
overlap between BT's fixed lines and EE's mobile network meant
low risk to competition.
But the former national network monopoly still faces one
more hurdle to clear before it can realise its stated plan to
operate a single network, "that is able to service customers
with no distinction between fixed and mobile".
Industry regulator Ofcom is currently looking at whether to
force BT to spin-off its fixed line network arm Openreach after
rivals who rely on the network as wholesale customers said BT's
ownership was hampering competition and investment in connecting
the whole country up to high speed broadband.
BT, which says a break-up would not improve competition or
investment in the network, is expected to comment on its plans
for EE when it reports results on Monday, but analysts are not
expecting fireworks, at least not until the fate of Openreach
becomes clearer when Ofcom reports back on the findings of its
review next month.
"There's a whole bunch of regulatory issues pending, and
BT's rivals are willing to jump on any bandwagon to punch them
on the nose," said an analyst who didn't want to be named.
"So I don't think you'll hear anything concrete, it's a case
of trying to read between the lines."
Analysts predict the regulator will not force BT to hive off
Openreach, and Ed Vaizey, the minister responsible for the
digital economy, is a sceptical about the merits of a split.
But rivals TalkTalk, Sky and Vodafone
are keeping up the pressure, while a recent report from
lawmakers kept the option alive politically.
BT bought EE, a joint venture between Deutsche Telekom
and France's Orange, to serve customers
increasingly taking fixed and mobile services from one provider.
"Moving into the mobile market is a must for BT to defend
its premium services, which are increasingly threatened as other
players enhance their triple and quad play offerings," said
Imran Choudhary, senior analyst at Kantar Worldpanel.
BT had started its own mobile service, using EE's network,
but it will now have access to one in three mobile customers.
MOBILE SOCCER
Analyst John Karidis at Haitong Securities said BT could use
content from BT Sports, which has live TV rights to Champions
League and some Premier League soccer games, to boost average
mobile revenue and in the business market thinks BT will help EE
compete much better against the still dominant Vodafone and O2.
BT will also be able to use EE's more than 500 stores to
sell its products, although that is not expected to happen until
it is sure the customer proposition is right.
Choudhary said BT's rivals who are weaker in content or in
telecoms services should be worried.
"Virgin, TalkTalk and Vodafone made the loudest noises in
terms of issuing complaints through the regulatory process, and
that doesn't surprise me," he said.
Cable network operator Virgin Media and TalkTalk
both offer a mobile service, but Virgin's take-up was only 6
percent of its base, he said, while TalkTalk competed at the
low-cost, budget end of the market.
Meanwhile analyst Jerry Dellis at Jefferies said Vodafone
would find itself exposed as a "mobile-only player in a market
hurtling towards quad-play".
Vodafone was on the wrong side of a new divide, lacking the
powerful bundling capabilities of BT, Sky and Virgin Media.
"Merging with Virgin Media would be the convincing response," he
said in a note this week.
The two companies abandoned talks about a swap of assets
last year, although sources said the door was not closed to more
discussions in future.
Pay-TV company Sky and TalkTalk, however, could benefit from
the other big shift in the mobile market - the takeover by CK
Hutchison's Three of Telefonica's O2 UK.
Because the deal would reduce the number of UK mobile
network operators from four to three analysts expect the
regulators will want concessions in return for approval to
protect competition, such as selling airwaves or offering
wholesale access on better terms.
That would be good news for Sky, which is launching its
mobile services on O2's network in the summer, and TalkTalk,
which already uses the network for its mobile offer.
Macquarie Group said it could make Sky the kingmaker in UK
mobile.
"Sky is in a strong position with strategic flexibility in
the UK as its competitors suffer distractions such as BT's
integration of EE and has multiple options for its mobile
strategy," said Macquarie analyst Guy Peddy.
