BERLIN Feb 5 Deutsche Telekom said a deal to sell its EE joint venture with Orange to BT Group is expected to create total synergies with a net present value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.99 billion) after integration costs.

The synergies would be achieved in areas such as sales, marketing, administration and cross-selling of integrated products, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom will hold a 12 percent stake in BT following the 12.5 billion pound transaction. ($1 = 0.6580 pounds)

