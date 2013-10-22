BRIEF-Spotless Group provides update on unsolicited takeover offer from Downer
* Board of spotless is currently undertaking a detailed review and evaluation of offer for shareholders
Oct 22 EE: * Ee says 4g base up half million to around 1.2 million * Ee says service revenue excluding impact of MTRs and roaming down 0.6 percent
* Cconnexion media ceo, George Parthimos, has stepped up to role of executive chairman
* Board is of view that group will be able to continue as a going concern by raising additional funds