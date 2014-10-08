* Mobile operator EE expands into TV services
* Move brings company into closer competition with BSkyB, BT
* No plans to bid for exclusive sports rights
(Adds quotes, context)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's biggest mobile operator
EE is to launch a new TV service, aiming to steal a march on its
traditional rivals and take on entertainment groups such as
BSkyB by offering premium programming as part of a
broadband package.
Britain's communications industry has been transformed in
recent years, with former state telecoms group BT
broadcasting Premier League soccer matches and media groups
pushing their shows to viewers via smartphones and tablets.
EE, jointly owned by France's Orange and Deutsche
Telekom, said it believed there was room in the
market for a new service with an operating system based on those
found on smartphones.
Offering over 70 TV channels, 10,000 TV series and movies,
EE will target households which currently do not pay for TV and
those which pay for a full subscription TV service but which
could be tempted to scale back.
Viewers will be able to watch four different programmes on
four different devices within the same house at the same time,
with the smartphone or tablet replacing the TV control to pause,
rewind and replay programming.
Viewers will also be able to pause programming and start it
again at the same point in a new room.
EE said a new set-top box would be given for free to
customers taking a home broadband subscription.
"The TV market is changing rapidly, from traditional screens
to mobile phones and tablets and from pure pay-TV to open
platforms," Chief Executive Olaf Swantee told a small group of
reporters on Wednesday. "That is a significant change."
ROOM TO GROW
EE's service will be similar to other offerings in the
market with its broadcast channels and some additional
programming such as movies. It will not boast exclusive
programming such as sports rights however.
BT, the country's biggest telecoms provider, has helped grow
its broadband business and consumer revenues since launching a
high-profile sports service in 2012 but it has come at a huge
cost.
It has agreed to pay more than 1.6 billion pounds ($2.6
billion) alone for Premier League and Champions League rights
over three-year cycles.
For EE the move will help the group in its drive to position
itself as the most innovative mobile operator in Britain, after
it launched superfast 4G services nearly a year ahead of its
rivals Vodafone and Telefonica's O2.
It will also help it compete against BT, which is expected
to launch a mobile offering to consumers next year, and against
broadband supplier TalkTalk, cable operator Virgin
Media and satellite group BSkyB, which is the dominant
pay-TV group in more than 10 million homes.
"This is a hugely significant launch," said Paolo Pescatore
at research group CCS Insight. "It demonstrates the growing need
for telcos to offer multi-play services.
"It represents a statement of intent by the company to offer
content in order to sell more broadband connections." (1 US
dollar = 0.6216 British pound)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)