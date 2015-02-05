BRIEF-G5 Entertainment Q1 EBIT up at SEK 21.1 million
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 5 Orange :
* Orange and deutsche telekom reached an agreement with bt for the divestment of 100% of their shares in ee
* Parties agreed on an enterprise value of £12.5 billion
* Orange will receive approx. £3.4bn in cash and a 4% stake in combined bt/ee entity
* Deal expected to close by march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED