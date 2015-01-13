BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
Jan 13EEMS Italia SpA :
* Reported on Monday that it has filed an application to the Court of Rieti to request a further extension for 30 days for filing the documentation pursuant to art. 161 of the bankruptcy law
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: