BRIEF-Cayman Golden Century Wheel Group unit to invest 15.13 bln won to set up new plant
* Says its unit plans to invest 15.13 billion won to set up a new plant in China for market expansion
MILAN Oct 30 Italian semiconductor manufacturer EEMS said on Tuesday China's Wuxi Taiji Industry had expressed an interest in buying its EEMS Suzhou Co. and EEMS Suzhou Technology businesses.
In a statement, EEMS said Taiji had given a preliminary indication of fair value of the businesses of $45 million.
The deal, which also involves Taiji assuming part of the liabilities of the Suzhou businesses, is part of EEMS's efforts to restructure its debt. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
