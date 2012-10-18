LONDON Oct 18 Worries about a chaotic
withdrawal of assets by cash-strapped western European banks
from central and eastern Europe appear so far to have been
overdone.
The previously feared draining of cash has been less than
expected.
Around 75 percent of banking assets in central and eastern
Europe are owned by western European banks - with Bulgaria,
Hungary and Romania particularly exposed.
Those western banks have been bringing capital back to their
parent operations to improve their balance sheets, putting
pressure on emerging Europe's economies and banking systems.
The International Monetary Fund said in its October global
financial stability report that European Union banks have
between $2.8 trillion and $4.5 trillion of deleveraging to do by
the end of next year, with eastern Europe's growth particularly
at risk from the withdrawal.
But figures from Capital Economics show that, with the
exception of heavily indebted Hungary, deleveraging in the 12
months to July has been lower than a year before. Some analysts
say western European banks have in many cases already met
capital adequacy requirements.
Deleveraging in the Czech Republic and Romania has been
particularly light, Capital Economics says, at around $500
million in each country over the past year.
"Central Europe has not seemed to have been as problematic
as had been thought," said Philip Poole, head of global and
macro strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management.
"Deleveraging is still an issue, perhaps it's less of an
issue than it appeared a year ago,"
Banks cut their external positions in excess of 5 percent of
GDP in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia between June 2011
and March 2012, JP Morgan analysts said in a client note, using
data from Bank for International Settlements-reporting banks.
But withdrawals across the region have been lower in the
first half of 2012 than in the second half of last year, JP
Morgan added.
VIENNA
During the 2008/09 financial crisis, multilateral
organisations were so worried about the collapse of the eastern
European banking system that they launched the 33 billion euro
Vienna initiative, spearheaded by the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, to keep western European banks
operating in eastern Europe.
Largely seen to have been successful, the initiative was
relaunched as Vienna 2.0 this year but without the cash. It may
have helped to stem the tide.
"It's quite easy to be cynical about the Vienna initiative,
but it probably has played some role, and also the worst fears
in the euro zone have not been realised," said Neil Shearing,
chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
Recent measures in the euro zone such as the European
Central Bank's bond-buying plan and proposals for a European
banking union have reassured investors in emerging Europe, which
has many economic ties to the euro zone and includes some EU
member countries.
Regional observers are becoming more relaxed about the
deleveraging process.
The EBRD's new president, Suma Chakrabarti, told a recent
news conference that "the deleveraging process does seem to have
slowed down overall", though the bank has also said it is
worried about emerging Europe and is hoping to set up a joint
lending plan for the region.
Fitch's head of emerging Europe sovereigns Paul Rawkins also
told a recent conference that worries about western European
banks leaving the region in droves had proved unfounded. A
survey by the credit rating agency shows withdrawn parent
funding has largely been replaced with customer deposits.
U.S. bank Morgan Stanley estimates that up to 80 billion
euros could be at risk of leaving the region over the next five
years, through deleveraging and shrinkage in domestic loans and
deposits. But Magdalena Stoklosa, lead analyst for EEMEA banks
at Morgan Stanley, said the pace of withdrawal had been more
orderly this year, with few distressed sales.
The bank has buy recommendations on Poland's top bank PKO
and Czech bank Komercni Banka.
Lower demand for financial services due to anaemic growth in
the region could be masking problems ahead, however.
"We will have a better sense of the consequences of Western
European banks' deleveraging and credit supply constraints in
the year of recovery, as loan demand picks up," Stoklosa said.
Others also say the region is not out of the woods yet.
Most western banks active in emerging Europe fall short of
the 7 percent minimum capital level which rating agency Standard
& Poor's considers necessary to withstand substantial shocks,
said S&P's financial institutions analyst Markus Schmaus.
"It is not that the parent banks have sufficient and plenty
of capacity to support their operations," Schmaus said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by
Catherine Evans)