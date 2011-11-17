* Euro zone banks seeking to shore up balance sheets
* Could pull capital, or interbank market may freeze
* Balkan states most vulnerable due to Greece links
* Concern reflected in weak currencies, bonds, stocks
By Sam Cage and Sebastian Tong
BUCHAREST/LONDON, Nov 17 Hungary's
unorthodox policy drift makes it the most exposed of central
Europe's developing economies to the euro zone's debt storm but
the bigger worry for the region is a withdrawal of banking
investment that could cripple growth and force some to seek IMF
support.
Most of the European Union's new eastern members are yet to
adopt the single currency, but looming recession for its main
trading partners is prompting nerves even in economies like
Poland which rode out the 2008 financial crisis without
contracting.
Banking ties are the elephant in the room. The impact is
tougher to predict than trade, but could be more serious for a
region still struggling to get back on its feet after its 2009
crash landing.
Since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008, Western
banks have slashed their exposure to central Europe by a total
of $100 billion, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch estimates.
That pullback could accelerate as Western lenders confront a
50-percent write-off on Greek debt holdings and face pressure to
strengthen capital ratios, in turn straining local banking
systems, forcing central banks to raise interest rates and
potentially prompting problems with the financing of public debt
due to the lack of funds for local investors to buy bonds.
Most vulnerable are those Balkan states where Greek banks
have a substantial presence -- Bulgaria, Macedonia, Serbia,
Albania and Romania -- though countries like Croatia with close
links to Italy are starting to sweat too.
Banks having to ensure Tier 1 capital of 9 percent would
imply an increase of capital of about 106 billion euros,
according to Nomura analysts, of which 5-20 billion euros could
come from emerging Europe.
A less drastic outcome would be freezing of interbank
lending markets, still a problem for locals who rely on funds
from their parents to roll over short-term debt.
"We are teetering on the brink, but we're not quite sure
what we're teetering on the brink of," said Neil Shearing of
Capital Economics.
"The worst case scenario is a western European banking
crisis where the likes of UniCredit, Erste
and Raiffeisen turn off the funding to their
subsidiaries. Ultimately I think that would force most countries
back to the IMF."
ON THE SLIDE
Currencies, bonds and stocks have been falling for months.
The Polish zloty and Hungary's forint have
both shed more than 10 percent this year, the latter hitting an
all-time low this week.
Hungary's bond yields are above 8 percent and it scrapped a
treasury bill auction after two ratings agencies warned of a
possible downgrade. Prague stocks have lost nearly a third
since April.
But the relative resilience of countries like Romania --
where debt yields actually fell this week -- and Serbia, whose
dinar is some 3 percent higher against the euro this year,
suggests either markets have not priced in the impact of a
banking crisis, or trust authorities to mitigate the impact.
Authorities across the region say their banks are well
capitalised and can stand up to such a shock, though no one can
know for sure until they are tested.
"First of all, this is baffling and surprising," Polish
central bank head Marek Belka said of Moody's outlook cut on the
country's bank sector. "If we had to look for reasons for such a
move, then of course this is related to the situation of the
banking system in Europe."
Lithuania's Prime Minister insisted on Thursday the
banking system was safe after the state's surprise takeover of
Bank Snoras -- its third-largest deposit taker.
Bulgaria looks vulnerable, with Greek bank claims equivalent
to about a third of its GDP and Italian at 18 percent. Nomura
estimates possible asset sales could amount to 3.5 percent of
GDP, the highest in the region.
"Even if this is one of the ways, the market share which
they will sell and -- taking into account that they will sell to
someone that is stronger than them -- means that the effect for
the Bulgarian economy should not be negative," said Levon
Hampartzoumian, head of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria.
VIENNA DEFENCE
The Vienna Initiative was launched at the height of the
financial crisis to stop a large-scale and uncoordinated
withdrawal from the region and included commitment by parent
banks to maintain exposure and recapitalise subsidiaries.
It is no longer in place and while renewing it is under
consideration, its voluntary nature would mean it may not be
able to prevent capital outflows. Latvia, Romania, Serbia and
Poland still have some form of deal with the IMF.
Hungary, around which most international investor attention
has focused in recent months, has abandoned that extra insurance
and its banks are also suffering due to policy changes aimed at
giving relief to its many foreign-currency borrowers by forcing
banks to bear more of the burden on currency losses.
Others have already announced measures to insulate
themselves against the spreading uncertainty.
Romania plans a new facility which would take over assets
and liabilities of any insolvent bank and Albania is considering
giving the central bank power to demand that foreign parent
banks transform their subsidiaries into local entities.
Polish and Romanian authorities have also put in place
restrictions limiting capital transfers from foreign-owned
subsidiaries to parents.
But the efficacy of these controls are yet to be tested and
Western lenders can still reduce their exposure to the region in
a more measured way by not renewing maturing credit lines.
"In the worst case scenario, you will have to assume that
Hungary will eventually have to go back to the IMF," warns David
Hauner, head of EEMEA economics and fixed income strategy at
BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.
"Romania, Serbia and Bulgaria, which have sizeable exposure
to Greek banks, may have to nationalise these banks."
(Additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; editing by
Patrick Graham)