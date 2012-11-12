LONDON Nov 12 Deleveraging by western European
banks from central and eastern Europe, a concern for the
stability of the region's banking systems and economies, speeded
up in the second quarter, data showed on Monday.
Figures from the Vienna Initiative, which aims to prevent
disorderly deleveraging from the region, showed bank withdrawal
was equivalent to 0.8 percent of the region's GDP in Q2,
compared with 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2012.
Spearheaded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, the Vienna Initiative also includes the EBRD's
fellow multilateral lenders the European Investment Bank and
World Bank and is chaired by Polish central bank governor Marek
Belka.
The pace of deleveraging remained "moderate" at half the
levels seen in the second part of last year, the Vienna
Initiative said in a statement.
But cumulative funding withdrawal from the region has been 4
percent of GDP since mid-2011.
"It remains imperative that funding withdrawal takes place
in an orderly fashion," the group said following a meeting last
week.
Non-performing loans were also a concern, the group added.
"The high level of impaired assets in some countries of
emerging Europe constitutes an obstacle to new lending and
ultimately to the return to growth."
The EBRD, EIB and World Bank last week announced a 30
billion euro recovery and growth plan for the region.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Catherine Evans)