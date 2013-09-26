* States outside euro zone struggle to influence debate
* Concerns that union will be skewed towards euro zone banks
* East European banks took fewer risks before debt crisis
By Christian Lowe
WARSAW, Sept 26 Eastern European countries
outside the euro zone are worried they will not have a say in
shaping the planned European banking union, and the result will
be a new regulatory system skewed towards euro zone banks.
Debate about the banking union - which was conceived as a
way to prevent a repeat of the EU's sovereign debt crisis - has
centred on European Union institutions and big euro zone
economies such as Germany.
But bank executives and policymakers who spoke at a Reuters
Eastern Europe Investment Summit this week said they had their
own view on the future structure and were anxious for their
voices to be heard.
"It makes sense within the euro zone, but I have doubts when
it comes to countries outside the euro zone," said Pavel Cejka,
the chief operating officer of Komercni Banka, the Czech
Republic's third-biggest lender.
Some of the most weighty discussions about banking union are
taking place within the European Central Bank and the Eurogroup
of euro zone finance ministers, from which most of eastern
Europe is excluded.
The region has eight EU member states, including Europe's
sixth biggest economy in Poland. Only Slovenia and Slovakia,
among the region's smallest countries, are in the euro zone, and
there is no prospect of any others joining soon.
The struggle to get a seat at the table is a worry for
Zbigniew Jagiello, chief executive of Poland's biggest lender,
PKO BP.
Once the banking union is in place his bank, as one of the
EU's "systemically important" lenders, would come under the
direct supervision of the ECB.
"We are not in the euro zone and that is good and bad,"
Jagiello told the Reuters summit. "Regarding the banking union
this is not good.
"We would like to participate in the process of creating the
laws, creating procedures, but we cannot now participate in
these decisions regarding the banking union because we are not
euro zone (members)," he said.
MISGIVINGS
Many in Europe believe the continent badly needs a banking
union to restore lending, regain confidence and boost growth.
European Commissioner Olli Rehn said this week it was essential
to maintain momentum.
The project has hit repeated obstacles because of the
complexity of harmonising different sets of banking regulations,
and worries about giving up national sovereignty. Coalition
jockeying after Germany's election could cause further delays.
Eastern Europeans have many of the same misgivings as their
counterparts in the euro zone, but there are also issues
specific to their region.
Among those is the question of why countries in eastern
Europe should be subjected to extra banking regulation when, in
many cases, their own banks pursued conservative lending
policies and avoided the bad debts of their peers elsewhere.
There are technical questions about how a single system of
banking regulation can work in a country with its own currency
and interest rates policy.
Another concern is that the banking union will involve
fiscal funding for banks in trouble. Some in eastern Europe
question the moral case for taxpayers having to bail out banks
in countries that are substantially wealthier.
Gabor Orban, Secretary of State at Hungary's Economy
Ministry, said his country's priority in banking union talks was
to ensure a "fair" balance between rights and responsibilities.
He said Hungary has not decided whether to be part of the union
or to opt out.
Bulgarian Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said his country
was building ad hoc alliances with other EU members not in the
euro zone to try to help defend their interests.
"We have our position that up to now the banking union will
be better for the countries that are part of the euro zone
itself," said Chobanov.
"But designing regulation, it is very important to see that
... the whole design of the system will fit also the needs of
the countries that are outside the main instrument," he told
Reuters.
