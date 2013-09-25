* Growth in Turkey only through expansion, not acquisition
By Michael Kahn and Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Sept 25 CEZ is taking a
wait-and-see approach to new investment as low power prices
pressure energy companies and will scale back renewable plans
due to an uncertain regulatory landscape, the Czech utility's
chief strategy officer said.
Pavel Cyrani, also a CEZ board member, told the Reuters
Eastern Europe Investment summit on Wednesday that a cautious
approach was necessary to allow central Europe's biggest utility
to remain healthy in current tough market conditions.
"For any kind of further growth either in the Czech republic
or abroad we are in the wait and see mode," Cyrani said at the
summit. "We are consolidating positions where it makes sense and
not growing much beyond that."
European utilities like CEZ are squeezed by tepid
electricity demand and weak wholesale power prices that have hit
all-time lows in recent months.
The benchmark front-year contract has tumbled from a peak of
more than 90 euros per megawatt hour in July 2008 to below 40.
Wholesale prices since have picked up but Cyrani viewed this
as partly driven by expectations a new German government would
support conventional power generation rather than a recovery in
real demand that could spur investment.
"Our head room for further investments is decreased,
therefore we have re-evaluated many of our plans," he said.
Majority state-controlled CEZ also plans to reduce its
renewables investments in the region. Cyrani said reaching a
target of 3,000 MW of renewable capacity would not happen soon.
CEZ has launched a 600 MW wind farm in Romania but Cyrani
said a plan to enlarge its wind portfolio in Poland would be
slowed due to a lack of demand and a murky regulatory landscape.
"We are not fully preparing to build the 800 MW even if the
regulation was favourable," he said. "We will start with 100 MW
or 200 MW and see how it goes."
The utility will also only look to build on its distribution
and generation assets in Turkey through expansion rather than
acquisition, Cyrani added.
Legal changes in places like Romania - where a recent shift
in a green certificate scheme will delay up to 66 million in
annual profits from wind farms until 2018 to 2020 - is another
reason to keep a leash on foreign investment, he said.
"In the mid-term, we do look at Turkey in an opportunistic
way," Cyrani said. "In terms of long-term strategy we are more
committed to the Czech Republic and central Europe.
"In general, in the next three to five years we don't see
the share of foreign (operations) increasing."
One area where CEZ will remain focused, Cyrani said, is on
expanding the Temelin nuclear power plant, a multi-billion
project that is the Czech Republic's biggest ever public tender.
The utility has delayed picking a builder until the end of
next year or 2015 as it negotiates with the Czech state to
guarantee future electricity prices.
Analysts and shareholders have said that to go ahead with
Temelin without a price guarantee would be a major risk for CEZ.
The project could also hit CEZ's dividend in the future. The
company's current a payout ratio is 50-60 percent of net profit.
Cyrani said CEZ might have to look at its dividend policy
only in the final seven to eight years before the new Temelin
units go online, something not expected to happen before 2025.
"It is clear that the last seven to eight years before
finally going online with the (Temelin) project, that is where
most of the investment is being paid," he said.
"Going through this period we would definitely need to
tighten all the money leaving the company ... so OPEX, CAPEX and
dividend policy."
Cyrani also said CEZ's gas assets were most at risk of
writedowns in an ongoing review.
Analysts have predicted a writedown could come from CEZ's
gas-fired Pocerady plant but CEZ officials said last month they
did not expect one this year.
"We are still working on it," Cyrani said. "Obviously the
assets under a bigger risk are gas assets." He said that he did
not see any other extraordinary items appearing in 2013 results.
