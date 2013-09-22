* Effect of rise in bond ylds on E. Europe moderate
* Monetary turning point 'not around the corner'
* Exchange rate volatility more damaging for small economies
* Laggards Croatia, Slovenia need bold reforms
By Igor Ilic and Zoran Radosavljevic
ZAGREB, Sept 22 Eastern Europe should be able to
absorb any surge in emerging market bond yields when monetary
policy in the west becomes less expansionary, Croatia's central
bank governor Boris Vujcic said.
Rising U.S. financing costs "will inevitably impact global
capital flows", Vujcic said in a written interview ahead of a
Reuters Investment Summit, but added:
"As east European countries have largely corrected
pre-crisis imbalances, any immediate effect on their financing
costs is likely to remain contained".
The U.S. Federal Reserve defied investor expectations on
Wednesday by not starting to wind down its massive monetary
stimulus, saying it would wait for more evidence of solid
economic growth.
The delay propelled the U.S. stock market to five-year
highs, driving down bond yields. Investors immediately returned
to higher-yielding emerging markets, which have been boosted by
cheap money flows from the U.S. stimulus.
Vujcic - who holds the monetary reins in the EU's newest
member - said the Fed's planned tapering was driven by gradual
normalisation in the United States, but also in other major
economies.
"Overall normalisation is likely to reverse the 'safe haven'
effect, which depressed returns on government bonds of the
highest rated sovereigns, while the impact on other bonds should
be moderate".
A turning point in the current trend of loose policy was
"not around the corner", he said, addressing the monetary policy
outlook, and major central banks were likely to continue with
forward guidance policies.
Exchange rate swings of major currencies caused by the ECB
and FED policy shifts were not a major concern for large and
relatively close monetary areas, he said.
Many smaller countries - as varied as Switzerland and
Croatia - with explicit rate targeting were more vulnerable
because, "though for different reasons, excessive exchange rate
volatility is clearly damaging for accomplishing the central
bank's mandate and for the wider economy."
LAGGARDS
Croatia and Slovenia, once the most prosperous economies in
the former eastern bloc before Socialist Yugoslavia fell apart,
were still stuck in recession, Vujcic said, adding they should
"continue structural reforms, embark on more bold government
expenditure cuts and boost foreing direct investments."
Croatia's economy was driven for years by state investments
and personal consumption, both financed by foreign loans.
Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, has seen a
serious deterioration of its mostly state-owned banking sector,
now choked by at least 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) of bad
loans.
Despite recent steps to improve the business environment,
much more was needed in Croatia to ignite growth after five
years of recession, including a growth model based on exports
and investments, Vujcic said.
"The government has identified and addressed some of the key
issues, but bold reforms are still needed, especially in
improving the public sector efficiency and lowering barriers to
investments," Vujcic said.
Croatia, which has lost more than 10 percent of its national
output since 2008, is likely to be placed in the Excessive
Deficit Procedure (EDP) soon, an EU mechanism designed to make
sure the budget gap returns below three percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) and public debt below 60 percent of GDP.
"We believe that shortly after next month's Eurostat report
Croatia will enter the EDP. This means that significant fiscal
consolidation will probably start from 2014," Vujcic said.
Banks in Croatia, more than 90 percent of them in foreign
hands, were the best capitalised lenders in the EU and had
enough means to extend loans to businesses and households,
though both were still wary of taking on new loans, he said.
Although bad loans in Croatia have reached a relatively high
level of 15 percent of all loans, they should start tapering off
from mid-2014 and the banking system would remain stable.
The central bank would like to see Croatia in the euro zone
as soon as possible, given the high level of its openness and
euroisation, but the country "first has to do its homework".
"It will be critical to put public finances on a solid
footing and revert the increasing public debt trajectory by
undertaking a sustainable fiscal consolidation," Vujcic said.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic and Igor Ilic; editing by Ron
Askew)