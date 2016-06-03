* For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment
Summit, click here
By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, June 3 Komercni Banka is
looking to increase market share in consumer finance and
small-business lending in a search for yield in a low interest
rate environment while keeping deposit growth in check, its
chief financial officer said.
Near-zero interest rates are helping the Czech Republic's
economy to expand, but this also means banks have to increase
lending to compensate for the pressure on profit margins from
the low rates.
Komercni Banka, 60.4 percent owned by France's Societe
Generale, has outpaced the lending market, raising
volumes by 6.8 percent in 2015, while deposits grew 3.3 percent.
But in the first quarter, deposits rose 6 percent, nearly
matching the increase in lending.
The bank's CFO Jiri Sperl told the Reuters Eastern Europe
Investment Summit the bank's plan to keep deposit growth to low
single digits this year was getting tougher.
"We are fighting for higher growth (than the overall market)
on the asset side, so we say high single digits in loan growth.
At the same time, not to grow as fast on the deposit side," he
said.
"We say (deposit growth this year) of low single digits...
but it is becoming challenging."
Options to invest the deposits are limited, with many Czech
government bonds showing negative yields this year. Banks are
parking more money at the central bank, where the main two-week
repo rate has been at 0.05 percent since 2012.
Sperl said Komercni Banka, the country's third biggest bank
by assets, was looking to grow market share in consumer finance
and small business loans, targeting market share of 13 percent
in three years in the former, up from around 10 percent.
"To gain 1 percentage point in (an) under-represented market
is cheaper and more efficient than to fight for 1 percentage
point in large corporates where we already have 25-30 percent
market share," he said.
Czech banks maintain low loan-to-deposit ratios and high
profitability, but margins are being squeezed and this will
continue, Sperl said.
Komercni Banka's net profit fell 16 percent in the first
quarter to 2.9 billion crowns ($119.68 million) due to full-year
contributions to resolution and deposit insurance funds. Without
those costs, profit was down 1.8 percent.
For all of 2016 it expects net interest income to dip while
net fees to stay stable.
NEGATIVE RATES
One wild card in 2017 will be the central bank's potential
exit from a weak-crown policy that it has used to help to meet
inflation targets.
Komercni Banka now expects the central bank will cut rates
to negative for a short time to discourage speculation when it
exits the policy, Sperl said.
He said the impact on Komercni's earnings would not be
dramatic based on a scenario of a -0.25 percent rate applied on
balances at the central bank. This would translate into an up to
1 percent hit to net interest income, he said, adding though
that the bank's baseline case envisaged the central bank not
applying such a move to all balances.
"We would not like it but we could live with that," he said.
Komercni has paid out around 80-100 percent of profit as
dvidends in the past few years and plans the same for this year.
Sperl said this plan was still its intention but "subject to
confirmation" given discussions with the central bank on capital
requirements.
The central bank has set a new counter-cyclical capital
buffer on banks at 0.5 percent valid from 2017. Komercni Banka
believes that should at least partially offset other
requirements rather than raise the overall minimum capital
level.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see
($1 = 24.2320 Czech crowns)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)