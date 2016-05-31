(For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit,
click here)
* BSE says central bank to divest partly or wholly in 5 yrs
* Budapest bourse wants 5-8 MSCI-listed companies in 5 yrs -
CEO
* Drawing foreign investors to blue chips, locals to SME's
as well
By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, May 31 The Budapest Stock Exchange
says Hungary's central bank, which took control of the bourse
last year, could sell its stake in five years after completing
its task of helping more big companies to list and other
reforms.
The National Bank of Hungary, run by a close ally of Prime
Minster Viktor Orban, bought a majority stake in the
exchange(BSE), another move by Orban to increase state control
over the economy and financial markets that has worried
investors.
Richard Vegh, chief executive of BSE, said the bank would at
least start to divest its stake in the exchange five years from
now, after bourse reforms and some big initial public offerings.
"That is a reality for sure," Vegh told Reuters. Asked
whether the bank would sell all or part of its 76 percent stake,
he said "I cannot tell you that precisely."
Currently, three companies account for 85 percent of the
Hungarian stock market's capitalisation, according to index
compiler MSCI, and they make up the MSCI Hungary Index.
Vegh said he wanted to see the number of companies in the
MSCI Hungary index, a measure of the performance of Hungary's
biggest companies, increase to at least five within five years
and possibly eight.
"Three companies are listed in the MSCI Hungary index now.
The minimum goal in five years is five, but preferably more,"
Vegh told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit at
Reuters' office in Budapest.
"With five to eight really liquid blue chips our market cap
and daily turnover would grow substantially, with an SME section
on the side with slightly different investors," Vegh said.
Big companies that could list and be included in the index
include state-owned and private companies such as banks,
property and transport companies, he said.
"The most competitive Hungarian companies include publicly
traded corporations that were once state-owned, such as MOL
or Richter," he said. "There are several
state-owned companies that could follow them."
"There are a handful of issues that such companies need to
work out. With a more straightforward business model many of
these companies could be ready for an IPO in a fairly short
time."
MKB Bank, nationalised then sold to a group of investors
earlier this year, has said it would list on the bourse within
three years and Budapest Bank, now in state hands, also
entertains the idea of an IPO, he said.
Asked whether Hungarian-founded but London-listed Wizz Air
, Eastern Europe's top airline, could list in Budapest
as well, Vegh said:
"We would support that fully. Wizz Air could benefit from a
cross listing, reaching investors they can't access in London,
especially via Hungarian indices or emerging market indices."
Vegh said turnover on the exchange could grow substantially
as local private and institutional investors are underexposed to
stocks. Of 40 trillion forints ($141.8 billion) of household
financial wealth in Hungary only 1.7 percent is invested in
stocks, Vegh said.
That could be doubled or tripled easily, he said, as local
investors seize upon new listings, newly proposed tax incentives
and planned new investment vehicles such as venture capital
trusts.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
($1 = 282.0700 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Susan Fenton)