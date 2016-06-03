(For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit,
click here)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, June 3 Polish freight group PKP Cargo
is benefiting from rising demand for rail transport
between China and Europe, a route that is developing as a modern
day Silk Road.
PKP Cargo started operating cargo trains from China in 2014
and says the business, though still in its infancy, has since
become one of PKP's fastest growing segments.
The company now operates 20 such trains each week, carrying
mostly high value-added goods from China bound for Western
Europe. On the return journey, the trains carry Polish food
exports, among other things.
"We are receiving signals from clients that demand for these
transports will continue to rise," said Iwona Skurzewska, who
heads PKP Cargo's unit responsible for the China route.
PKP Cargo location in Poland gives it an edge over rivals
elsewhere.
"We have the natural advantage of the geographic location
thanks to which we can become a hub handling trade between
Western Europe and China," PKP Cargo's board member Grzegorz
Fingas said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.
It usually takes PKP's trains 11-14 days to get from China
to central Europe, Skurzewska said, adding the company was
working on further shortening the time.
In comparison, it takes big container ships take 25-30 days
to sail from Shanghai to Rotterdam depending on speed, according
to the www.sea-distances.org website.
Rail transport is more expensive than marine transport -
dominated by firms such as Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk
, but is cheaper than air transport.
NEW SILK ROAD
Over the past two decades, Chinese and western European
ports like Shanghai, Hamburg or Rotterdam have flourished
handling the bulk of the rapidly growing European Union-China
trade that topped 520 billion euros ($580 billion) last year.
But this might change with the development of the land trade
route from Asia to Europe, part of the so-called new Silk Road,
backed by the governments, including China and European Union
member Poland.
It is also part of China's One Belt, One Road initiative of
boosting ties between Europe and Asia.
"We are seeing and feeling the support from authorities,
which see the potential in goods trade between Asia and Europe.
This supports us and helps us in business," Skurzewska said.
A delegation from Chinese President Xi Jinping - expected to
arrive in Poland in the coming weeks - is scheduled to visit
some of PKP Cargo's terminals, Skurzewska said.
"We are happy to further tighten our co-operation with
Chinese partners and hope to expand our business contacts," she
said, asked about the visit.
While PKP has competitors on the route, like smaller
domestic rival PCC Intermodal, it says nearly all
containers sent by rail to Europe from China pass though its
Malaszewicze terminal near the Belarusian border.
The trains on their way to China pass through Russia, on
which the EU has imposed sanctions after the Ukrainian crisis,
but Skurzewska said there were no problems with Russian transit.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Adrian Krajewski and Pawel
Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)