* Monthly statistics show 25 percent gas trade growth in
2011
* New index, trading hours, clearing options helped the EEX
* But bourse business small compared to consumption, OTC
market
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Jan 10 The European Energy
Exchange plans for further growth in its gas trading contracts
in 2012 after expansion in 2011, its chief executive, Peter
Reitz, told reporters in Frankfurt.
"We have not yet realised all opportunities in gas. The
measures we have undertaken will serve to attract yet more
liquidity to the EEX," he said, without giving targets or
precise numbers.
Figures for the 2011 trading results of the bourse, which
also trades power, carbon and coal out of Leipzig and Paris, are
expected around mid-January.
But a calculation of monthly gas trading results issued by
the EEX for 2011 arrived at 58.6 terawatt hours (TWh) which
would be a 25 percent increase over 46.9 TWh recorded in 2010.
Exchange-based gas trading in Germany, Europe's second
biggest gas market after Britain, was introduced five years ago
and is still small relative to usage of over 900 TWh.
Reitz said that the concentration of Germany's gas sector in
two central zones, away from a jumble of countless delivery
areas just a few years ago, had helped the EEX achieve higher
volumes.
Also, it extended trading hours, added market makers, that
set reliable prices, and 30 new trading members last year.
The value of gas derivatives trading in Germany's two key
delivery zones, NCG and Gas Pool, in 2011 had risen by a
double-digit percentage number year-on-year, as more and more
operators linked gas contracts to EGIX, a gas futures index
launched by the EEX a year ago, he said.
The EEX offered spot gas for the Dutch Title Transfer
Facility (TTF) market from last May when it also introduced
24-hour gas trading.
In the fourth quarter, it introduced over-the-counter (OTC)
market clearing for UK gas market products traded at Britain's
National Balancing Point (NBP), still Europe's most liquid gas
hub, via ECC.
Reitz said there were increasing calls for European gas
trading to be delinked from crude oil under old-style supply
deals between exporters abroad and domestic distributors, where
the EGIX index was a useful reference tool.
"The gas price should be based on supply and demand of gas,
not on oil prices," he said.
Reitz also said the ECC was confident that in 2012 it could
win more partner exchanges for its clearing options, apart from
the existing six.
While the bulk of European energy trading is still done
OTC, operators like a clearing bank to eliminate counterparty
risks and without having to pay high exchange fees, he said.
Reitz has been CEO of the exchange and of its clearing house
European Commodity Clearing (ECC) since last August.
He is on the executive board of German-Swiss Eurex, the
derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse which took a
majority stake in EEX last March.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)