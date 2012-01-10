* Monthly statistics show 25 percent gas trade growth in 2011

* New index, trading hours, clearing options helped the EEX

* But bourse business small compared to consumption, OTC market

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 The European Energy Exchange plans for further growth in its gas trading contracts in 2012 after expansion in 2011, its chief executive, Peter Reitz, told reporters in Frankfurt.

"We have not yet realised all opportunities in gas. The measures we have undertaken will serve to attract yet more liquidity to the EEX," he said, without giving targets or precise numbers.

Figures for the 2011 trading results of the bourse, which also trades power, carbon and coal out of Leipzig and Paris, are expected around mid-January.

But a calculation of monthly gas trading results issued by the EEX for 2011 arrived at 58.6 terawatt hours (TWh) which would be a 25 percent increase over 46.9 TWh recorded in 2010.

Exchange-based gas trading in Germany, Europe's second biggest gas market after Britain, was introduced five years ago and is still small relative to usage of over 900 TWh.

Reitz said that the concentration of Germany's gas sector in two central zones, away from a jumble of countless delivery areas just a few years ago, had helped the EEX achieve higher volumes.

Also, it extended trading hours, added market makers, that set reliable prices, and 30 new trading members last year.

The value of gas derivatives trading in Germany's two key delivery zones, NCG and Gas Pool, in 2011 had risen by a double-digit percentage number year-on-year, as more and more operators linked gas contracts to EGIX, a gas futures index launched by the EEX a year ago, he said.

The EEX offered spot gas for the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) market from last May when it also introduced 24-hour gas trading.

In the fourth quarter, it introduced over-the-counter (OTC) market clearing for UK gas market products traded at Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP), still Europe's most liquid gas hub, via ECC.

Reitz said there were increasing calls for European gas trading to be delinked from crude oil under old-style supply deals between exporters abroad and domestic distributors, where the EGIX index was a useful reference tool.

"The gas price should be based on supply and demand of gas, not on oil prices," he said.

Reitz also said the ECC was confident that in 2012 it could win more partner exchanges for its clearing options, apart from the existing six.

While the bulk of European energy trading is still done OTC, operators like a clearing bank to eliminate counterparty risks and without having to pay high exchange fees, he said.

Reitz has been CEO of the exchange and of its clearing house European Commodity Clearing (ECC) since last August.

He is on the executive board of German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse which took a majority stake in EEX last March. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)