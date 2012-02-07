LONDON Feb 7 German emissions exchange EEX will launch a derivatives market for EU carbon permits for the aviation sector at the start of the second quarter and a spot market by the middle of the year, it said on Tuesday.

"With this step EEX makes an active contribution to the further development of EU emissions trading and opens its market for a new group of participants," the exchange said in a statement.

As of Jan. 1 this year, all airlines flying to and from Europe have to cover their carbon dioxide emissions with emission allowances.

The so-called European Aviation Allowances (EUAA) are special EU emission allowances, which can only be used by airline companies to comply with the EU's emissions trading scheme. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)