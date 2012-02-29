* Phase three auctions could start this year
* Auction volume includes aviation allowances
LONDON Feb 29 The European Energy
Exchange (EEX) has won a tender to auction up to 85 million
European Union Allowances (EUAs) on behalf of Germany in the
third phase (2013-2020) of the EU Emissions Trading System, it
said on Wednesday.
Leipzig-based EEX, which currently hosts spot and future EUA
auctions for Germany for the second phase (2008-2012), said the
phase three agreement is transitional until Germany creates a
permanent platform for future auctions.
"The transitory auctions could start this year," a
spokeswoman at EEX told Reuters in an emailed statement. The
minimum contract period runs from 2012 through the end of March
2013, according to the tender document.
The estimated auction volume of up to 85 million EUAs
includes allowances for the airline industry, EEX said.
Germany, together with Poland and the United Kingdom, has
opted out of joining an EU-wide common auction platform for the
2013-2020 trading period.
All three countries, as well as the European Commission,
have started or are in the process of opening tenders for
bidders to host auctions on their respective platforms.
In the EU cap-and-trade scheme, most of the carbon permits
are given for free to polluters in the 2008-2012 phase, but from
2013 around half of EUAs will be sold via auctions.
EEX last year hosted 92 auctions for the sale of 45.5
million spot and future EUAs, making it a leader in primary
carbon market transactions. Apart from Germany, EEX auctions
phase two EUAs on behalf of Lithuania and the Netherlands.
Last week, a managing director at the Leipzig-based bourse
told Reuters that EEX is making competitive bids to ensure it
wins auction contracts for billions of carbon permits in the
third phase..
More than 1 billion EUAs will be auctioned each year on
behalf of the EU and Germany, Poland and Britain.
The EU emissions trading scheme covers around half of the
27-nation bloc's carbon dioxide emissions by including around
12,000 power and industrial plants. Airlines joined the scheme
this year.
