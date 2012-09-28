* EEX, ICE release dates for early Phase 3 EUA sales
* EEX auctions to start Oct, ICE to follow in Nov.
LONDON, Sept 28 Germany's European Energy
Exchange (EEX) and London-based ICE Futures Europe
released details on Friday of the timings of early auctions of
Phase Three European Union carbon permits on behalf of their
respective governments.
The EU's Emissions Trading Scheme caps carbon emissions on
more than 12,000 industrial and power plants across the
27-nation bloc and governments are allowed to sell a certain
number of carbon permits each year.
The scheme's third trading period starts next year and lasts
until 2020. During that time, power generators operating under
the ETS will no longer receive the bulk of their carbon permits,
called EU Allowances (EUAs), for free and most will be
auctioned.
The EU Commission decided in 2011 that around 120 million
EUAs for the third phase would be auctioned early to help power
companies hedge forward power sales.
Market participants have been eagerly awaiting the timing of
the early sales because the market is already over-supplied with
over 1 billion permits which has put pressure on prices, sending
them to a record low below 6 euros in April.
Data compiled by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon has shown that
state-backed sales of EUAs could exceed 200 million units in the
last three-and-a-half months of 2012.
EEX will auction a total of 23.5 million EUAs for the third
trading phase over the rest of this year on behalf of the German
government.
The exchange will begin the auctions on Oct. 12, it said in
a statement. Sales of 2.4 million EUAs will be held on its spot
market every Friday from 0800-1000 GMT (0900 to 1100 CET). The
last auction of the year will take place on Dec. 14 and will
sell around 1.93 million EUAs.
In addition, EEX will sell a total of 5 million EUAs for the
aviation sector for the second trading phase (2008-2012) on the
spot market in two auctions on Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.
EEX is currently still auctioning EUAs for the second
trading period but the last auction on the derivatives market
will be on Oct. 31. Remaining volumes will be auctioned on the
spot market every Tuesday from Nov. 6. (www.eex.com)
Meanwhile, ICE Futures Europe will hold two auctions
on behalf of the British government on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 at
0800-1000 GMT (0900-1100 CET), the EU Commission said on its
website. The volumes to be sold were not disclosed.
The UK can auction a total of 12 million Phase 3 EUAs before
the end of the year.
ICE will also hold two auctions of aviation EUAs on Nov. 26
and Dec. 10, also at 0800-1000 GMT, but no volumes were
disclosed.
The EU Commission said both exchanges' final auction
calendars for this year still need to be set formally.
"ICE can do so only after the approval procedure for the UK
(auction) platform has been completed. This is expected for
early November," it said.
Benchmark EUAs for December 2012 delivery edged
down 1 cent at 7.85 euros ($10.10) a tonne at 1246 GMT.
($1 = 0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by James Jukwey)