* Subsidiary ECC offers more clearing from Feb. 25
* Coal, Scandinavian, Czech Slovak power futures on the list
FRANKFURT Feb 14 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) will include European coal futures within new
clearing offers to be launched later this month as the bourse
widens its reach across continental European energy commodities.
Two euro-denominated coal futures will be offered for
clearing via an EEX subsidiary called the European Commodity
Clearing (ECC) from Feb. 25, EEX said in a statement on
Thursday.
"This will give companies wishing to hedge power deliveries
from coal plants the chance to settle coal futures in euros for
the first time, which considerably simplifies the processes for
these participants," it said.
The futures are based on two indices, the Argus McCloskey
API 2 and API 4. API 2 describe all coal delivered into the
range of Europen North Sea Coast ports (ARA), and API 4 is for
coal from South Africa to that destination.
EEX and ECC will also offer from the end-Feb. date clearing
services for financially settled Scandinavian power futures and
Czech and Slovakian power futures, it said.
The EEX, with over 200 members and majority-owned by
German-Swiss Eurex, is looking for diversification
outside its flagship power contracts.
The ECC attracts products to be brought into clearing
services from EEX or partner exchanges and from the wider
over-the-counter markets (OTC), which under increasingly tight
EU regulation need to demonstrate protection against
counterparty risks.
Integrated clearing through its standardised processes and
netting effects can help cuts costs, said Thomas Siegl, chief
risk officer for the EEX.
Last November, Romanian power futures became available for
OTC clearing via the ECC.
Analysts say that EU rules to toughen laws against market
abuse are likely to drive more energy operators to exchanges and
away from OTC, but central clearers such as ECC are an option in
between, being cheaper than exchange fees.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)