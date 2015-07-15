By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, July 15 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) saw a 71 percent increase in volumes traded on its power
markets in the first half of 2015, helped by market volatility
and new products, it reported on Wednesday.
Continental Europe's largest power exchange said volume grew
to 1401 terawatt hours (TWh) from 819 Twh the previous year.
Steffen Kohler, chief operating officer, said increased
volatility due to uncertainty around the crises in Ukraine and
Greece drove up volumes during the first quarter in particular.
"Volatility is still the main driver for transactions,"
Kohler said.
Kohler also noted unusual weather conditions in the period,
as forecasts changed frequently and dramatically, leading to
traders regularly changing trading strategies which also aided
volumes.
The Leipzig-based company launched several new products in
the first half of the year, including location spreads for
Netherlands-Germany, Netherlands-France, Netherlands-Belgium,
Belgium-France, which allow price difference trading between
these areas.
EEX also introduced day and weekend futures on the Italian,
French and Spanish markets.
At the start of the year it created a pan-European gas unit
with its French peer Powernext SA, called PEGAS, helping it to
compete better with larger gas rivals such as Britain's National
Balancing Point (NBP).
Trading volumes on PEGAS rose to 435.4 Twh in the first half
of 2015 from 248.4 Twh the previous year, including both the
natural gas spot market and the derivatives market.
The exchange plans to launch options products in September
for Spain, Italy, France and the Nordics' power markets.
It is also developing products for the rising volume of
renewable energy that is not exchange traded, including "cap"
futures.
"It's just the beginning, there will be a group of products
that will deal with the integration of renewables into the
energy markets," Kohler said.
EEX data are a pointer to trends in energy wholesaling,
where the trading of annual contracts reflects the fundamentals
of the European power markets.
The exchange, along with its competitors including CME
and Nasdaq, has benefited from increased
regulation, which prompted some operators to switch to exchange
trading from over-the-counter (OTC).
