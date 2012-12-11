* EEX council accepts three new contracts * They entail north, Alpine European wind and hydroelectric power * Romanian OTC power future clearing to start on Dec. 17 FRANKFURT, Dec 11 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said on Tuesday it is set on introducing three new futures contracts to allow investors to trade wind and hydroelectric power in Europe. Its supervisory council agreed specifications for tradeable origin certificates of green power in the northern and central European regions, the bourse said in a note issued after a meeting of the council. German-based EEX said in September it is looking at ways to capture opportunities in the fast-growing green energy sector and has been consulting with trading members about the best approach. The new certificates will offer trading of hydro power from Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden) and the Alpine region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) as well as wind power from northern Europe (Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands). They will be tradeable up to three years in advance with two expiries per year, one in mid-March, the other in mid-December. "With the introduction of these Guarantees of Origin, EEX, in close collaboration with EPEX SPOT (its Paris-based partner bourse), will assume a pioneering role in the development of this new European market," the statement said. The EEX, which is majority-owned by German/Swiss Eurex , is targeting more diversification outside its flagship power contracts and more partnerships in Europe. Another such move involves Romanian power futures becoming available from Dec. 17 for over-the-counter clearing via the clearing arm of the EEX, the European Commodity Clearing AG (ECC), the statement also said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)