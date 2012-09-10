(Repeats with no change to text)
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 The European Energy Exchange
said on Monday it has been chosen by the European Commission to
operate as the transitional common auction platform for emission
allowances for the third EU trading period beginning next year.
EEX has been commissioned to auction off a total quantity of
at least 250 million emission allowances until a permanent
common platform is established.
The EEX would carry out EU allowances and EU Aviation
Allowances on its spot market. The exact dates have yet to be
set but are tentatively estimated to start no later than the end
of October.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)