FRANKFURT, Sept 10 The European Energy Exchange said on Monday it has been chosen by the European Commission to operate as the transitional common auction platform for emission allowances for the third EU trading period beginning next year.

EEX has been commissioned to auction off a total quantity of at least 250 million emission allowances until a permanent common platform is established.

The EEX would carry out EU allowances and EU Aviation Allowances on its spot market. The exact dates have yet to be set but are tentatively estimated to start no later than the end of October. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)