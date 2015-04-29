FRANKFURT, April 29 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Wednesday reported a 94 percent rise in trading of its flagship electricity futures contract in the first quarter of 2015. EEX data are a pointer to trends in energy wholesaling, where the trading of annual contracts reflects the fundamentals of the European power markets. EEX, which is continental Europe's biggest power bourse, reported 678.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) of futures traded compared with 350.3 TWh a year earlier, according to slides issued by the Leipzig-based company. This followed on from higher volumes last year, helped by new products and cooperation with other operators. EEX has created a pan-European gas unit with its French peer Powernext SA, called PEGAS. On Jan. 1, EEX took a majority stake in Powernext, helping it to compete better with larger gas rivals such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP). The EEX group is also due to integrate a Dutch rival, the spot power exchange APX, as of May 4. The EEX, like sector peers, has benefited from increased regulation, which prompted some operators to switch to exchange trading from over-the-counter (OTC). The exchange faces weak energy demand in the euro zone and supply competition from rising volumes of renewable energy that are not exchange traded. It is seeking to address this by launching wind power futures from the summer. The slides showed the following details: Jan-March Jan-March Pct change 2015 2014 Yr-Yr Power derivatives 678.9 TWh 350.3 TWh + 94 EPEX Spot (power) 107.8 TWh 95.5 TWh + 13 Spot gas (PEGAS) 119.7 TWh 62.6 TWh + 91 Gas derivatives (PEGAS) 124.1 TWh 59.1 TWh + 110 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Clarke)