FRANKFURT, April 29 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) on Wednesday reported a 94 percent rise in trading of its
flagship electricity futures contract in the first quarter of
2015.
EEX data are a pointer to trends in energy wholesaling,
where the trading of annual contracts reflects the fundamentals
of the European power markets.
EEX, which is continental Europe's biggest power bourse,
reported 678.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) of futures traded compared
with 350.3 TWh a year earlier, according to slides issued by the
Leipzig-based company.
This followed on from higher volumes last year, helped by
new products and cooperation with other
operators.
EEX has created a pan-European gas unit with its French peer
Powernext SA, called PEGAS. On Jan. 1, EEX took a majority stake
in Powernext, helping it to compete better with larger gas
rivals such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP).
The EEX group is also due to integrate a Dutch rival, the
spot power exchange APX, as of May 4.
The EEX, like sector peers, has benefited from increased
regulation, which prompted some operators to switch to exchange
trading from over-the-counter (OTC).
The exchange faces weak energy demand in the euro zone and
supply competition from rising volumes of renewable energy that
are not exchange traded. It is seeking to address this by
launching wind power futures from the summer.
The slides showed the following details:
Jan-March Jan-March Pct change
2015 2014 Yr-Yr
Power derivatives 678.9 TWh 350.3 TWh + 94
EPEX Spot (power) 107.8 TWh 95.5 TWh + 13
Spot gas (PEGAS) 119.7 TWh 62.6 TWh + 91
Gas derivatives (PEGAS) 124.1 TWh 59.1 TWh + 110
