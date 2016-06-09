* Expects more growth after 54 pct volume gain in Jan-May
* Drivers are Germany, France, Italy, Spain, eastern Europe
* Energy wholesaling drawn to bourses amid regulation
* Challenges in Britain, Nordic due to competition
By Vera Eckert
BERLIN, June 9 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX), Europe's biggest electricity bourse, expects a rise in
futures trading volumes this year as it expands in more
countries and products, its chief executive said.
The EEX, which has widened its coverage in Italy, Spain and
to the east after buying two-thirds of Czech exchange PXE, is
benefitting from moves towards bourse-based power trading due to
tighter financial market regulations.
The Germany-based bourse, which is part of the Deutsche
Boerse Group, reported a 54 percent rise in power
futures trading in the first five months of the year from 2015
to 1,593 terawatt hours (TWh).
"We expect the positive trends to continue," Chief Executive
Peter Reitz told Reuters said in an interview at a conference.
"Developments in Spain are much better than expected and
Italy has become a big mainstay," he said, adding that its core
markets Germany and France were also performing well.
As of next week, EEX will offer day and weekend contracts
for peakload power delivery in the French and Italian
markets.
The EEX also transferred trading and clearing procedures it
developed in its German market to Spain last year, where they
took off rapidly.
Some clients of existing players, OMIP and MEFF, switched to
EEX while its customers in other markets entered Spain.
"We did not just take away business from others, but also
generated new volumes," Reitz said.
EEX has become the biggest single market operator in Spain
with more than 30 percent of the market. Apart from the two
local exchanges much of the market is still traded by brokers
over-the-counter.
The German exchanges Spanish volumes amounted to 28 TWh in
January-May, a 476 percent year-on-year increase and above 22.4
TWh recorded over the full year of 2015.
The EEX is one of the few multi-country power trading
bourses and uses a central clearing house, the European
Commodity Clearing (ECC). This means participants can use spread
trading products and cuts their costs because they can lower
margin limits across their portfolio.
Italian power futures volumes were up as the EEX model took
hold while in France prices were drifting below formerly
guaranteed levels, which was encouraging hedge trades, Reitz
said.
The EEX faces more of an uphill battle in Britain and the
Nordic countries where there are more established competitors,
he said.
EEX also trades spot power, gas, CO2, and, after taking over
Singapore's Cleartrade, a range of international freight, iron
ore and bunker fuel contracts.
In Germany, it plans to introduce a wind futures contract by
the end of this year.
(Editing by David Clarke)