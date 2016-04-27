FRANKFURT, April 27 The European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental Europe's biggest power bourse, on Wednesday reported a 31 percent rise in trading of its electricity futures contract in the first quarter of 2016. The EEX data, which provides a pointer to trends in energy wholesaling in European power markets, suggests there is an increasing move towards bourse-based energy trading under tighter financial markets regulation. The exchange, part of Deutsche Boerse, reported 888.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of futures traded, against 678.9 TWh a year earlier, roughly equivalent to total annual power generation in Germany, according to slides issued by the Leipzig-based company. The futures trading volumes have been increasing in recent years, helped by new products, expansion across Europe and cooperation with other exchange operators. EEX, which has 461 trading members from 33 countries, focuses on European electricity and gas futures, with sidelines in carbon, coal, freight, agriculture and, more recently, renewable energy. Trading volumes of electricity and gas forwards surged by 62 percent and 110 percent respectively year on year in 2015. The slides showed the following details: Jan-March Jan-March Pct change 2016 2015 Yr-Yr Power derivatives 888.4 TWh 678.9 TWh + 31% EPEX Spot (power) 145.4 TWh 137.8 TWh + 5% incl. APX Spot gas and 545.7 TWh 248.3 TWh + 120% derivatives(PEGAS) EUA** spot and 242.8 TWh 161.4 TWh + 50% futures * EEX took over Anglo-Dutch rival APX last year **European Union emissions allowances (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)