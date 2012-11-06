* Will retain separate company structures
* Powernext eyes Dutch gas market via GDF Suez
FRANKFURT Nov 6 The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) and Powernext SA said they aimed to combine market
activities and expertise to create a pan-European gas market
from the first quarter of 2013, in the latest step to encourage
exchange-based gas trading.
Pending cartel authority approval, all gas products will be
offered via platform provider Trayport, which Paris-based
Powernext has been using since 2004, the two companies said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The move is aimed to help expand the share of continental
Europe's gas trading that takes place on exchanges. The market
lags behind Britain's mainly because a lot of gas still is
delivered under long-term contracts destined for identified
buyers.
A relevant memorandum of understanding has been signed, the
companies said.
"In the framework of their cooperation, EEX and Powernext
will remain two separate gas exchanges and will not create a
joint venture," the two companies said.
As a result of the integration of German, French and Dutch
products within one system, joint spread products will initially
be offered for trading the German NCG and Gaspool hubs, Dutch
TTF and French PEG, and other gas products in the future, the
two exchanges said.
"Our aim is to deliver a unique pan-European gas offering
focused on the physical and financial needs of the trading
community," EEX Chief Executive Peter Reitz said.
Clearing and settlement of all transactions will be provided
by the EEX clearing arm, European Commodity Clearing (ECC).
The move comes soon after Leipzig-based EEX spun off its gas
trade business in the summer to a separate company, called EGEX
European Gas Exchange, to pave the way for cooperation deals.
For EEX, which is majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the
derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse, gas trading is
still relatively small compared with trading of its flagship
power contracts and activity in EU carbon.
The company has built up a reference price for short-term
gas trading called the EGIX and offers clearing for Austria's
CEGH and Britain's NBP hubs.
Powernext launched French gas trading in 2008. Last month,
it obtained recognition from the Dutch Economy Ministry as a gas
exchange.
This will allow to aim for the launch of a futures and OTC
clearing service on the Dutch TTF hub in January 2013, with the
support of French incumbent GDF Suez Trading as a
quotation provider, it said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jane Baird)