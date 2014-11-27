UAE telco Du Q1 net profit falls 24 pct
DUBAI, April 25 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' expectations.
Nov 27 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :
* Closes private subscription of its no more than 5 million series F shares
* Series F shares were acquired at 0.12 zlotys per share and there was no reduction Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
