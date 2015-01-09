Jan 9 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE SA) :

* Said on Thursday that following the capital increase, ABC Health Sp. z o.o. had its stake in the company reduced to 81.7 pct from 93.16 pct

* ABC Health Sp. z o.o. did not acquire any new shares of the company and currently owns 99,635,555 shares

* Energoland Sp. z o.o. acquired 10.93 pct stake (13,333,334 shares) in the company, it hadn't had any of the company shares beforehand

* Following the capital increase, Michal Okon had his stake in the company reduced to 4.81 pct from 5.48 pct

* Michal Okon did not acquire any new shares of the company and currently owns 5,860,915 shares

