ISTANBUL May 9 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes said on Wednesday it was actively seeking an acquisition, possibly in Eastern Europe or the Middle East, and may announce a purchase in the next few months.

With domestic revenue falling, mainly due to high taxes, Efes, the Middle East's biggest brewer, has been looking to expand overseas in recent years.

The company is active in Russia and Eastern Europe.

"We are in an active process for an acquisition, and we may announce it in the next few months," Saltuk Ertop, director of corporate affairs, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Our growth strategy focuses on growth abroad, both organic and inorganic growth," Ertop said, adding that the company's primary focus would be Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Efes formed a strategic alliance with the world's No. 2 brewer SABMiller PLC last year. It took over SABMiller's beer-related operations in Russia and Ukraine, making it the second-largest brewer in Russia. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Will Waterman)