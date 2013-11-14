ISTANBUL Nov 14 Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes will stop producing beer and yeast in its Moscow facilities and will move the production business to other parts of Russia, it said on Thursday.

Anadolu Efes said the decision was made after the Russian beer market shrank by 20 percent in the last five years, and the capacity usage for brewers had fallen to around 60 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)