BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
Oct 29 Efficient Group Ltd :
* Headline EPS for current financial year are expected to be between 8.99 and 10.69 cents per share
* EPS for year ended Aug. 31, 2014 are expected to be between 8.19 and 9.86 cents compared to EPS of 6.18 cents for year ended Aug. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.