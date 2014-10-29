Oct 29 Efficient Group Ltd :

* Headline EPS for current financial year are expected to be between 8.99 and 10.69 cents per share

* EPS for year ended Aug. 31, 2014 are expected to be between 8.19 and 9.86 cents compared to EPS of 6.18 cents for year ended Aug. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: