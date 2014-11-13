BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 Efficient Group Ltd
* Revenue increased by 195 pct
* Profit for year increased from r2.5 million to r5.0 million
* Dividend of 2 cents per share
* Fy normalised headline EPS increased from 5.62 cents to 14.15 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: