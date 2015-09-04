TOKYO, Sept 4 Effissimo Capital Management,
established by ex-colleagues of activist investor Yoshiaki
Murakami, has become the top shareholder of two Japanese
companies with stakes worth $730 million, filings at Japan's
finance ministry showed on Friday.
The Singapore-based investment fund added to its portfolio
8.6 percent of office equipment maker Ricoh Co Ltd and
6.2 percent of shipper Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, under
a strategy of targeting Japanese firms it deems undervalued.
Ricoh and Kawasaki Kisen confirmed the change. Effissimo
declined to provide immediate comment.
Effissimo is closely watched in Japan because of its passing
connection with Murakami, the country's most famous activist
investor. News of its investments is often followed by a rise in
the targeted firms' shares due to expectations for change.
Murakami led the so-called Murakami fund until he was
convicted of insider trading in 2007. He resurfaced this year,
and last month was voted down by shareholders of Kuroda Electric
Co over his proposal to change the board of directors.
Activist investors are rare in Japan, where the government
has lately urged companies to engage more with shareholders and
improve corporate governance to attract foreign investors.
Earlier this year, industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp
said it would to return more cash to shareholders,
following pressure from U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb.
Effissimo's other investments include care provider Nichii
Gakkan Co and a majority stake in electronics retailer
Yamada Denki Co Ltd. Effissimo is also the
second-biggest shareholder of auto parts makers Nissan Shatai Co
Ltd and Futaba Industrial Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)