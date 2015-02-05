Feb 5 Effnetplattformen AB :

* To carry out new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders of maximum 22.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.77 million)

* Says five existing Effnetplattformen shares entitle the holder to subscribe for two new shares at 11.10 crowns