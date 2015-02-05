BRIEF-G5 Entertainment Q1 EBIT up at SEK 21.1 million
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 5 Effnetplattformen AB :
* To carry out new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders of maximum 22.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.77 million)
* Says five existing Effnetplattformen shares entitle the holder to subscribe for two new shares at 11.10 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2750 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED