By Helene Durand

LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) - EFG International is planning to raise Basel 3 compliant Tier 2 capital, the first issue of its kind in Europe from a non Too Big To Fail institution. The Swiss private bank is planning the bonds as part of a liability management exercise via BNP Paribas announced on Wednesday.

The new notes will include non-viability language, making them compliant with new regulatory requirements. While a USD2bn 30 non-call 5.5-year Buffer Capital Notes Tier 2 issue from Credit Suisse done in February included non-viability language, EFG's deal is the first from a smaller institution with less stringent capital requirements.

"The new Tier 2 notes include non-viability language to make them compliant with the new Basel 3 requirements," said Kai Harden, co-head of FIG DCM for Germany/Austria and Switzerland, at BNP Paribas.

"While the Credit Suisse BCN (so called "CoCo") included non-viability language as an ancillary feature, this is a very different instrument. Credit Suisse BCN was designed to be eligible as a "high trigger" contingent capital instrument and so also included a 7% CET1 ratio trigger. This key feature is not present in the EFG International security as the private bank does not have the same capital requirements as the two systemically important banks in Switzerland. The new Tier 2 is a different instrument."

Vikram Gandhi, capital markets structuring at BNP Paribas said the Swiss regulators, FINMA, had signed off on the structure.

"The non-viability clause is in line with the January 2013 press release from Basel which FINMA has recently adopted," he said. "As far as specific non-viability events are concerned, the FINMA has stated that it is not possible to give an exhaustive list of objective events. However, the specific language used limits the discretion exerted by the FINMA to situations that would otherwise lead to the insolvency of the issuer or which would require it to cease trading."

According to the terms of the deal, upon a non-viability event, the instruments will be written off in full, and there is no possibility of having any recovery.

"Whether you can read across to the EU is still in question," Gandhi said. "In Switzerland, the loss absorption is contractual whilst it remains to be seen how this requirement will be implemented in the EU under CRD IV or the proposed directive on the crisis management framework."

According to a Fitch report published this morning, "non-viability is defined as either regulatory discretion to prevent EFG International from becoming insolvent or the extension of an irrevocable commitment of extraordinary support from the public sector without which EFG would have become insolvent."

CAPITAL NEUTRAL

EFG is buying back a EUR400m CMS linked transaction at 50% of par on which it has already skipped a call. This offers a premium of around 15 points versus bonds in the secondary market.

"The liability management of EFG International is capital neutral on a total capital basis. It will create permanent Common Equity Tier 1 while giving investors the opportunity to move to a dated, more senior instrument in the capital structure," said Gandhi.

The outstanding deal currently pays 2.84% and investors might indeed be tempted to move into something with a much higher coupon.

According to Harden, the outstanding hybrids targeted in the liability management are not only perpetual instruments without a step-up on which the issuer has already passed on a call date, but coupons are non cumulative, discretionary and also include going concern loss absorption features.

"Under the new Fitch methodology, the old instruments will be notched between 3 and 4 notches below the bank's viability rating implying a downgrade from BBB+ to BBB/BBB-. This methodology has already been applied to the new instruments rated A-. So the new instrument offers also a significant rating uplift to investors"

The new notes will have an 8% coupon and will mature in 2022 and have a call date in 2017. If the deal is not called the coupon resets to the prevailing five-year swap rate plus the issue spread, which is approximately 600bp at the moment although could move by the time the new deal prices.

According to a Basel FAQ, while step-ups are deemed an incentive to call, coupon resets are acceptable.

"The rationale for the exchange offer is to proactively manage and strengthen the quality of EFG International regulatory capital in light of the transition to the Basel 3 framework," the company said.

Because the bonds were sold in the form of fiduciary certificates, there is a long time lag before the exchange concludes. The offer expires on January 5 with the announcement of the results and margin on the new deal on January 11. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)