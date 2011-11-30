(Refile to correct typo)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) - EFG International is planning
to raise Basel 3 compliant Tier 2 capital, the first issue of
its kind in Europe from a non Too Big To Fail institution. The
Swiss private bank is planning the bonds as part of a liability
management exercise via BNP Paribas announced on Wednesday.
The new notes will include non-viability language, making
them compliant with new regulatory requirements. While a USD2bn
30 non-call 5.5-year Buffer Capital Notes Tier 2 issue from
Credit Suisse done in February included non-viability language,
EFG's deal is the first from a smaller institution with less
stringent capital requirements.
"The new Tier 2 notes include non-viability language to make
them compliant with the new Basel 3 requirements," said Kai
Harden, co-head of FIG DCM for Germany/Austria and Switzerland,
at BNP Paribas.
"While the Credit Suisse BCN (so called "CoCo") included
non-viability language as an ancillary feature, this is a very
different instrument. Credit Suisse BCN was designed to be
eligible as a "high trigger" contingent capital instrument and
so also included a 7% CET1 ratio trigger. This key feature is
not present in the EFG International security as the private
bank does not have the same capital requirements as the two
systemically important banks in Switzerland. The new Tier 2 is a
different instrument."
Vikram Gandhi, capital markets structuring at BNP Paribas
said the Swiss regulators, FINMA, had signed off on the
structure.
"The non-viability clause is in line with the January 2013
press release from Basel which FINMA has recently adopted," he
said. "As far as specific non-viability events are concerned,
the FINMA has stated that it is not possible to give an
exhaustive list of objective events. However, the specific
language used limits the discretion exerted by the FINMA to
situations that would otherwise lead to the insolvency of the
issuer or which would require it to cease trading."
According to the terms of the deal, upon a non-viability
event, the instruments will be written off in full, and there is
no possibility of having any recovery.
"Whether you can read across to the EU is still in
question," Gandhi said. "In Switzerland, the loss absorption is
contractual whilst it remains to be seen how this requirement
will be implemented in the EU under CRD IV or the proposed
directive on the crisis management framework."
According to a Fitch report published this morning,
"non-viability is defined as either regulatory discretion to
prevent EFG International from becoming insolvent or the
extension of an irrevocable commitment of extraordinary support
from the public sector without which EFG would have become
insolvent."
CAPITAL NEUTRAL
EFG is buying back a EUR400m CMS linked transaction at 50%
of par on which it has already skipped a call. This offers a
premium of around 15 points versus bonds in the secondary
market.
"The liability management of EFG International is capital
neutral on a total capital basis. It will create permanent
Common Equity Tier 1 while giving investors the opportunity to
move to a dated, more senior instrument in the capital
structure," said Gandhi.
The outstanding deal currently pays 2.84% and investors
might indeed be tempted to move into something with a much
higher coupon.
According to Harden, the outstanding hybrids targeted in the
liability management are not only perpetual instruments without
a step-up on which the issuer has already passed on a call date,
but coupons are non cumulative, discretionary and also include
going concern loss absorption features.
"Under the new Fitch methodology, the old instruments will
be notched between 3 and 4 notches below the bank's viability
rating implying a downgrade from BBB+ to BBB/BBB-. This
methodology has already been applied to the new instruments
rated A-. So the new instrument offers also a significant rating
uplift to investors"
The new notes will have an 8% coupon and will mature in 2022
and have a call date in 2017. If the deal is not called the
coupon resets to the prevailing five-year swap rate plus the
issue spread, which is approximately 600bp at the moment
although could move by the time the new deal prices.
According to a Basel FAQ, while step-ups are deemed an
incentive to call, coupon resets are acceptable.
"The rationale for the exchange offer is to proactively
manage and strengthen the quality of EFG International
regulatory capital in light of the transition to the Basel 3
framework," the company said.
Because the bonds were sold in the form of fiduciary
certificates, there is a long time lag before the exchange
concludes. The offer expires on January 5 with the announcement
of the results and margin on the new deal on January 11.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)