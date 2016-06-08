BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
CAIRO, June 8 Egypt's EFG Hermes has completed the sale of a 40 percent stake worth $310 million in Credit Libanais after obtaining board approval, the company said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
EFG Hermes's board in March agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in Credit Libanais to Arab and Lebanese investors at $33 per share, along with plans to sell its remaining shares by May next year.
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing