CAIRO, June 5 Beltone Financial and a
group of investors including Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris
are seeking to acquire a 20 percent stake in Egyptian investment
bank EFG Hermes, two sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The group would offer 16 Egyptian pounds per share for the
stake, with Beltone itself taking 1 percent of EFG Hermes, the
sources said without providing further details.
EFG Hermes did not respond to calls by Reuters for comment
on Wednesday, and comment could not immediately be obtained from
Beltone or Sawiris. The sources declined to be named because the
matter is not yet public.
Shares in EFG Hermes jumped 6.8 percent on Wednesday before
they were suspended at 13.52 pounds; the Egyptian Exchange said
in a brief announcement that the suspension was pending a
statement by the market regulator, but did not elaborate.
EFG Hermes is one of the biggest investment banks in the
Middle East, and a deal to buy a major stake in it would be seen
as a sign of revival in Egypt's equity market after years of
depressed activity since the 2011 revolution.
In 2012 EFG Hermes agreed on a deal with Qatar's QInvest to
spin off part of its assets to create an investment bank with
operations spanning the Middle East, Africa and Turkey; QInvest
would have pumped in $250 million for a 60 percent stake.
But the deal fell through last year after failing to win
regulatory approval in Egypt, and EFG Hermes said it would
instead cut costs and sell off non-core assets.
