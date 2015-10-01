BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
CAIRO Oct 1 Egypt's EFG Hermes, one of the Middle East's largest investment banks, will reduce its capital by 184.782 million Egyptian pounds ($23.61 million) through terminating treasury stocks, it said on Thursday.
The company's capital will fall to 3.074 billion pounds, from 3.259 billion, it said in a statement to the Egyptian bourse.
($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: